Hurricane center monitoring two systems, one could become our next named storm

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, one of which could become our next named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

A broad area of low pressure is located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says the system has a 90-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

"Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic."

The next names on the list are Laura and Marco.

Meanwhile, forecasters are also watching a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

"Significant development of this system is unlikely during the next couple of days while it moves quickly westward at about 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. After that time, however, the wave is forecast to move more slowly westward, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend when it reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea."

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

