Human remains found in Ocala National Forest

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said that human remains were discovered in the Ocala National Forest.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the area of Forest Road on Sunday, Oct. 20 after receiving a tip that human remains were on the property.

Detectives have not released any information regarding the identity of the remains. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call (352)‐732‐9111. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)‐368‐STOP.

