Huge fire at Orange County apartment complex

Dozens of apartments impacted after a fire tears through an Orange County apartment complex.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. at the Isle at East Millenia apartments, just off Americana Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene heavy fire was showing from the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

There were a dozen units directly involved in the fire, according to firefighters, another 12 units were affected by water and/or smoke damage related to the fire.

A second alarm was called for additional support to fight the fire.

