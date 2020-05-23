How to view Wednesday's manned mission to the ISS
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Will you remember where you were when SpaceX has its first manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS)?
The launch is happening on Wednesday, and you can watch the historic launch live from home on Fox35Orlando.com, but if you want to see it for yourself, FOX 35 News compiled a list of places you can watch in person:
- Cocoa Beach Pier
- Lori Wilson Park, Cocoa Beach
- Sidney Fischer Park, Cocoa Beach
- Rotary Riverfront Park, Titusville
- Sand Point Park, Titusville
- Space View Park, Titusville
- Jetty Park Beach & Pier, Port Canaveral