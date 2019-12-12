House Judiciary Committee to vote Thursday on articles of impeachment against Trump

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

The House Judiciary Committee will resume debating the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, before likely sending the articles to the floor for a full House vote.

The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage, and obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House's investigation.

The 41-member panel began the two-day marathon session Wednesday night to debate and amend the articles of impeachment, lasting for more than three hours.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler opened the hearing by making a final argument for impeachment and urging his Republican colleagues to reconsider. He said the committee should consider whether the evidence shows that Trump committed these acts, if they rise to the level of impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors and what the consequences are if they fail to act.

“When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today,” Nadler said. “How would you be remembered?“

Republicans are also messaging to the American people — and to Trump himself — as they argue that the articles show Democrats are out to get the president. Most Republicans contend, as Trump does, that he has done nothing wrong, and all of them are expected to vote against the articles.

The top Republican on the panel, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, argued that Democrats are impeaching the president because they think they can't beat him in the 2020 election.

Democrats think the only thing they need is a “32-second commercial saying we impeached him," Collins said.

“That's the wrong reason to impeach somebody, and the American people are seeing through this,” Collins said. “But at the end of the day, my heart breaks for a committee that has trashed this institution.”

The Judiciary panel was expected to vote the articles out of the committee later Thursday, sending the articles to a vote of the full House likely by the end of next week in the days before Christmas.

That would send them to the Senate for a 2020 trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that he would be "totally surprised'' if there were the necessary 67 votes in the chamber to convict Trump, and signaled options for a swift trial.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.