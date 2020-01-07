House fire breaks at home of Puerto Rican family in Orange County

article

A house fire broke out on Tuesday morning on Honeycomb Street, Orange County Fire Rescue reported.

They said that units responded to the blaze at 7:04 a.m. and discovered a mobile home on fire with heavy smoke. It was 60 percent involved upon arrival.

The fire is now reportedly out.

MORE NEWS: Report: 1 dead after 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

FOX 35 News went to the scene and spoke with the residents of the home. They are from Puerto Rico.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more about the fire and the family.