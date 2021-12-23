Hoping for a miracle: Arizona veteran in need of life-saving treatment as he battles COVID-19

A 35-year-old Army veteran in Arizona who is suffering from COVID-19 is in need of a life-saving treatment.

Currently, several hospitals in the Phoenix area are using ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machines to treat the most severe COVID cases, but all machines are being used, and there is a waiting list.

Family says clock is ticking for veteran

According to the family of Brian Yazzie, he only has a few more days before his window of opportunity for ECMO treatment runs out.

Currently, Yazzie, who served three tours with the Army, is in the VA Medical Center, and on a respirator. He has been on an ECMO waiting list for seven days. Originally, Dec. 23 was the last day Yazzie would be considered a qualified candidate for ECMO treatment, according to a doctor. The family was also told to prepare.

However, some good news came on the morning of Dec. 23.

"They extended his timeline. It's no longer going to be seven days. They're moving it to 10 days because he's been fighting," said Yazzie's sister, Victoria Arviso. "He’s young and he’s strong. We just need to get him finally on an ECMO machine so his lungs can rest."

Officials with Dignity Health and Banner Health have confirmed that their ECMO machines are at capacity.

"I wanted the medical staff to know that he has a life, and he’s not just someone sick on a bed," said Arviso.

Family looked at other options, to no avail

Members of Yazzie's family say they have considered hospitals in other states, but doctors told them it would be too dangerous to move him far. In fact, a hospital in San Antonio, Texas that had ECMO machines available reached out to the family to help, but the family was told there was not enough staff to pick Yazzie up from Arizona.

Meanwhile, Yazzie's family put up photos of the veteran in his hospital room, but the clock is ticking before Yazzie's body begins to shut down to the point where he will no longer be considered a qualified candidate.

"I'm grateful," said Arviso. "I'm grateful my brother has three more days. I told him I’m going to keep fighting for you. I’m not just going to sit around and wait."

ECMO Explained

We have reported on the use of ECMO treatments during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Mayo Clinic, ECMO is used in critical care situations when a person's heart and lungs need help so that the person can heal.

"Blood is pumped outside of your body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body," a portion of Mayo Clinic's description of ECMO reads. "This method allows the blood to 'bypass' the heart and lungs, allowing these organs to rest and heal."

Besides COVID-19, Mayo Clinic officials say ECMO can also be used in certain heart and lung conditions. Mayo Clinic officials also say that ECMO does not treat or cure a disease, but cam help when a person's body temporarily cannot provide tissues with enough oxygen.

2,000+ cases reported in Arizona just days before Christmas

On Dec. 23, officials with AZDHS report 3,222 news COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.

According to AZDHS' COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 1,347,405 total cases in Arizona, and 23,841 total deaths.

Data also shows that 68.9% of eligible people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The same data also shows a big demographic gap in vaccination, with over 2.17 million white, non-Hispanic people having received at least one dose, compared to 864,864 Hispanics or Latinos, 199,367 Native Americans, 177,191 Asian or Pacific Islanders, and 140,118 for African Americans.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

More COVID-19 in Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)





