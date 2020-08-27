Hillsborough deputies searching for missing siblings

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two siblings who were last seen Wednesday.

Joshua Robinson, 13, and his sister, Isabelle Dwyer, 11, were last seen in the Valrico area yesterday, on August 26, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m. It is believed that the children are sleeping in an older model brown Chevy pick-up truck with Ohio plates.

Detectives have been unable to locate their guardian to verify their well-being.

Joshua is 13 years old, 5’1” and weighs 100 pounds. Isabelle is 11 years old, 4’5” and weighs 80 pounds.

"Our detectives are seeking the public's help locating these two children," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It's been almost 24 hours since the last time they were seen, so I'm urging anyone and everyone to be on the lookout for these kids who could be in the Valrico or Riverview areas."

Anyone with information on Joshua and Isabelle's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

