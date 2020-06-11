Hillsborough deputies search for missing special-needs teen

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County are hoping you can help them find a missing special-needs teenager from the Westchase area.

According to the sheriff’s office, 13-year-old Cocami Brown walked away from his home in the area of Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He has not been seen since.

Cocami has a diagnosed intellectual disability and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, deputies said. He's described as 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, possibly wearing a red shirt with black stripes, blue shorts, and black sandals.

Deputies believe he is still in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

