Highlands sheriff finds missing 5-year-old in Lake Lelia; charges pending against 'uncooperative' mom

Five-year-old Chance Peterkin and his mother were reported missing Thursday evening. His mother was located about two hours later, but during the search, the sheriff of Highlands County located the body of her son.

Around 6 p.m., the Highlands County Sheriff's Office received a missing persons report for Peterkin, and his 29-year-old mother, Philletta Moransit. At the time, the information they received said both were last seen around 9 a.m. when they left a home on Purcell Street on foot.

Moransit was found just before 8 p.m. on the campus of South Florida State College. Detectives said she was refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Deputies said they found some of her clothing near Lake Leila, but a search team was also sent out to Lake Glenada.

Sheriff Paul Blackman was also on a boat looking for Peterkin. Around 12:20 a.m., officials said he found the young boy's body in Lake Lelia.

Photo of Chance Peterkin (provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said charges are pending against Moransit, but they didn't specify what charges she could be facing.

The child's cause of death is still being investigated.

