Here's the safety protocols to expect when SeaWorld, Aquatica, Discovery Cove reopen on Thursday

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove will all reopen on June 11th with enhanced health and safety protocols.

The parks have been shut down since March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They received approval to reopen from Governor DeSantis on May 29.

Each park will have its own safety guidelines, which include cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face-covering requirements, and temperature screening.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

The new and enhanced safety measures at SeaWorld Orlando will include:

Employees and guests must undergo and pass a temperature screening upon arrival.

Employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park.

Signage and markings throughout the park will enforce six-foot physical distancing between guests. Contactless payment options will be available as well and plexiglass will be installed in high-traffic or close-contact areas.

Cleaning in all key areas of the park will significantly increase and there will be hand sanitization stations across the entire park, including attractions.

Employees must stay home if they feel sick.

Employees will receive COVID-19 specific training to cover all new enhanced park operating procedures.

Restaurants across the park will have arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing. Tables and chairs will be sanitized with more frequency. In addition, condiment and topping stations will be closed and utensils will be pre-packaged. Guests with refillable products will be given single-use alternatives. Only single-use paper menus will be used and additional grab-and-go and pre-packaged food options will be available. Buffet-style service areas will either be adjusted or closed until further notice.

Inside retail shops and queues, markings and signage will be in place for physical distancing. To minimize contact, bagging and wrapping materials will be given to customers.

Markings will also be added to open animal viewing spaces and queues to indicate required distancing. Some animal interactions will be modified and only tours that allow for distancing will operate.

Specific protocols will be implemented for water rides, parades, and meet-and-greets.

To visit SeaWorld Orlando, park guests will have to make an online reservation on their website.

AQUATICA

The new and enhanced safety measures at Aquatica will include:

Queue lines will have markings for physical distancing and modified seating will be implemented. Play areas that do not meet distancing protocols will be closed.

To visit Aquatica, park guests will have to make an online reservation on their website.

DISCOVERY COVE

The new and enhanced safety measures at Discovery Cove will include:

Certain components of animal meet-and-greets will be modified or removed based on the ability to allow physical distancing.

To visit Discovery Cove, park guests will have to make an online reservation on their website.

