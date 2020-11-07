Here comes Eta: Tropical storm watches issued for parts of Florida

Tropical storm watches are in effect for parts of Florida as Eta makes its way toward the state.

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

On Saturday, forecasters said Eta was moving in the Caribbean waters toward the Cayman Islands at 35 mph.

FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says Florida won't see a direct impact from Eta this weekend, but we will see an indirect impact, which means you'll need an umbrella.

Advertisement

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

"By Sunday night into Monday morning, it's going to be nearing the Florida Straits and then going to be moving parallel with the Florida Peninsula," Gargaro said. "We are in the cone of uncertainty, at least the western edge of our viewing area. Counties to our south including Indian River and Martin counties are going to be under a tropical storm watch. This means they can expect anywhere from 3 to potentially 6 inches of rain as this system moves off to the south and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph."

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cayman Islands

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa y Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Sebastian Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Keys

Florida Bay

On Sunday and Monday, Central Florida will see very heavy pockets of rain in Orlando as a direct effect of Eta.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends on Nov. 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on hurricane season.