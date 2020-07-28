Hepatitis A cases in Florida dropped in July, health officials said

article

The number of hepatitis A cases reported to the state has dropped in July, after an outbreak caused Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to declare a public health emergency last year, according to numbers posted on the Florida Department of Health website.

The state had 27 reported cases this month as of Saturday, far below the monthly totals throughout the past year. In all, Florida has reported 705 cases this year, after having 3,411 cases in 2019.

“While this outbreak has not yet ended, the weekly and monthly new case totals are trending downward,” the Department of Health said on its website.

The department, however, also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic “is affecting health care-seeking behavior, which may be impacting the diagnosis and reporting of hepatitis A cases” shown in the latest numbers.

Hepatitis A, which can cause liver damage, is spread through such things as fecal matter, sexual contact and intravenous drug use. In issuing the public health emergency last August, Rivkees urged residents to get vaccinated and to wash their hands.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.