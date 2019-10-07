Heavy delays building after fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), three southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike are blocked afer a fatal crash on Monday morning.

They said that the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 272.

The crash reportedly involves multiple vehicles, including a dump truck.

One person was said to have been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Three lanes are blocked southbound. Avoid the southbound Turnpike at this time.

You can take Colonial Drive eastbound as an alternate but there are heavy delays on that route as well.

This story is developing, check back for updates.