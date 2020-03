Harris County reports first two cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19

A man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston, have tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

Harris County Public Health made the announcement Thursday afternoon, confirming the county's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

These cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread.

The tests have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the global outbreak began, epidemiologists from HCPH have been investigating and identifying all potential cases in Harris County, including these two individuals, any other individuals being tested, and any contacts with these individuals to determine if they need to be tested and/or quarantined for COVID-19. HCPH is experienced in these procedures and routinely investigates infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.

These are the second and third confirmed cases reported in the Houston metropolitan area; Fort Bend County reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” said Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials. Each of our residents is a member of our public health team, and we are urging everyone to learn the facts about this virus and take simple steps to help contain the spread by visiting www.ReadyHarris.org.”

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S. While HCPH understands our residents will be concerned, we also know that more than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

