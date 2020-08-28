Harmony Middle School moves to digital learning 'out of an abundance of caution'

article

Officials in Osceola County say Harmony Middle School will close for two weeks, forcing all face-to-face students and teachers to move to digital learning.

In a news release sent out on Friday, the school district said that the pandemic "has impacted multiple staff members" at the school during the past week.

Although officials say there isn't any evidence "of any secondary transmission to students," the district has decided to make the move to digital learning school-wide "out of an abundance of caution."

The move to digital learning will begin on Monday and continue for the next two weeks.

Students and staff are expected to return to face-to-face learning on Monday, Sept. 14.

Students and staff who may have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 are being notified, according to school officials.

All students and staff already participating in digital learning are not being affected.

For more information, visit Harmony Middle School's website.