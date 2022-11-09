Expand / Collapse search
Hamilton performance at Dr. Phillips Center rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: A sign indicating canceled performances for "Hamilton" is displayed at the entrance to the at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on December 21, 2021 in New York City.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Hamilton performance that was scheduled for Wednesday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival in Florida. 

The performance has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets that were already sold will be valid for the rescheduled date. 

The center said due to an "expected high call volume" ticket holders with questions or concerns are encouraged to fill out a form

Guests who have sold or transferred their tickets are encouraged to contact the buyer with these updates.

Several other attractions in Central Florida have closed ahead of Nicole. 