Gumdrop becomes first pit bull to be adopted in Denver after breed ban in lifted

Way to go, Gumdrop!

The 3-year-old pit bull has made history as the first pit bull in Denver, Colorado to be adopted after a more than 30-year breed ban was lifted.

"We are so excited to celebrate the first Pit Bull adoption since the new breed ordinance!" the Denver Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. "Gumdrop was so happy to go home with his new family! Today is a day of celebration!"

(Denver Animal Shelter)

(Denver Animal Shelter)

The gray and white pooch was adopted last week and renamed Odin by his new family. He is the first pit bull to be adopted in Denver since 1989.

According to People, Gumdrop was found as a stray on Dec. 17. He was put up for adoption on Jan. 2 at the Denver Animal Shelter.

The decision to lift the city's ban on pit bulls was made last year by Denver residents with the ballot measure passing with nearly 65-percent, The Denver Post reported.