Grand jury to decide whether to bring charges in case of murdered Osceola County mother

A grand jury is set to convene Wednesday morning in the case of murdered Osceola County mom Nicole Montalvo.

The Osecola County Sheriff’s Office said they found Montalvo’s remains on her in-law’s property in October. No one is currently facing murder charges in her death.

The grand jury is expected to hear evidence in the Montalvo case and decide whether or not to bring charges and, if so, against whom.

Ocala-based State Attorney Brad King’s office is scheduled to take Montalvo’s case to the grand jury on Wednesday morning.

Governor Ron DeSantis reassigned Montalvo’s case to King after a very public disagreement between State Attorney Aramis Ayala and the Osceola County sheriff about whether or not there is enough evidence for a murder prosecution in the case.

Osecola deputies originally arrested Montalvo’s estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, in Montalvo’s death. But Ayala’s office did not file formal charges against them within the time period allowed and both men were released on their own recognizance on the murder charges.

Both men remain in jail without bond on other charges.