Governor DeSantis to extend order intended to prevent foreclosures, evictions during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he will extend an executive order intended to prevent foreclosures and evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we're going to do it through the end of the month,” DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol. “We'll have an announcement on that, I think, pretty soon.”

The executive order, which takes legal steps to try to prevent foreclosures and evictions, was issued April 2 and is set to expire on Sunday.

Incoming Senate Democratic leader Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, asked DeSantis this month to extend the order. Farmer wrote that he does not “believe many of our residents are capable of paying their rent or mortgage right now” as the pandemic has caused a massive surge in unemployment.

“This essential executive order provides a critical layer of support saving many Floridians from homelessness during our state’s response to COVID-19,” Farmer wrote. “Thousands of residents across the state are still in their homes today because of this order, but they continue to struggle with economic impacts of this pandemic.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.