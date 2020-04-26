Governor DeSantis, Orlando Health said they believe Central Florida has passed its coronavirus peak

article

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke from Orlando Health on Sunday morning.

Governor Ron DeSantis opened the briefing noting how "successful Central Florida has been." He stated that despite having several worldwide attractions, numbers have stayed low and likely peaked.

David Strong, the CEO of Orlando Health, also spoke during the briefing. He added that "we believe our peak here has passed" and that numbers in the greater Orlando area seemed to have peaked around April 1st. The curve is now going downward.

MORE NEWS: Flagler County beaches now open ‘around the clock’ for physical, mental health activities

The Governor also spoke about increasing antibody testing. He said that FDA-approved kits will arrive on May 1st. He again mentioned that pharmacists will be able to test people for coronavirus as well.

The Governor and Orlando Health spoke about several other topics, including unemployment and how to properly wear a mask in public.

Advertisement

You can watch the full news conference below.

MORE NEWS: Protests to reopen Florida and its economy continue

The state is working on a plan to reopen the economy and they want public feedback from Floridians. A public submission portal has been launched and the Re-Open Florida task force welcomes all ideas.

As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health has reported over 31,500 positive cases of coronavirus statewide. The death toll stands at 1,074.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News