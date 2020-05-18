Governor DeSantis makes major transportation announcement from Downtown Orlando

Governor Ron DeSantis is making a major transportation announcement from Downtown Orlando.

The Governor is joined by the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary (FDOT) Kevin Thibault.

At the start of Florida's stay-at-home order brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Governor DeSantis announced that I-4 Ultimate construction would ramp up as people work from home, giving crews a chance to finish parts of it.

However, with the full phase one now in effect, drivers are bound to hit the roads once again. The I-4 Ultimate Project said that they wanted to make one last push to complete extensive work and take advantage of the less congested roads.

So, they held several closures in Downtown Orlando over the past week. They came to a close at 6 a.m. on Monday though, the same day Governor DeSantis made the announcement.

