Governor DeSantis gives an update on coronavirus testing from The Villages drive-thru testing site

Governor DeSantis spoke from The Villages on Monday morning just after a drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened there.

Governor DeSantis also spoke about The Villages drive-thru testing on Saturday.

“It’s drive-thru testing, Villages style,” he said. “They’re going to be taking their golf carts to get swabbed as they’re going through.”

Coronavirus testing is coming to The Villages, a community vulnerable to COVID-19.

"This is one of the largest retirement communities and our average age is 68, so we have a lot of people over 70,” Art Donnelly, of The Villages said.

The University of Florida Health is setting up a testing site at The Villages Polo Club. The tents are set up. Testing is by appointment only. You must register online.

Art Donnelly volunteered to be tested.

“We found out through other sources that the University of Florida is looking for normal people that don’t have any symptoms to participate in their research program,” Donnelly said.

FOX 35 saw many villagers drive up on their golf carts to get a look at the testing area.

“I am worried,” Frank Azzariti, of The Villages, said. “My wife has a lung disease so we were taking the extra precautions, and personally, I think it’s going to get a lot worse than people think it’s going to get."

Donnelly stopped by to see how long it would take him to get there for his test.

“Clearly if there was an opportunity for this virus to spread, it would be a community like this,” Donnelly said. “So, I think it is great the governor and the University of Florida has taken the initiative to come down here and try to do something about it.”

The governor is expected to speak at the testing center at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

A reminder: The testing is by appointment only. If you don’t have an appointment, you will not be tested.

