Governor DeSantis expected to make major transportation announcement from Downtown Orlando on Monday

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make a major transportation announcement from Downtown Orlando on Monday.

The Governor will be joined by the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary (FDOT) Kevin Thibault. They will speak together at 10 a.m. in Downtown Orlando.

At the start of Florida's stay-at-home order brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Governor DeSantis announced that I-4 Ultimate construction would ramp up as people work from home, giving crews a chance to finish parts of it.

However, with the full phase one now in effect, drivers are bound to hit the roads once again. The I-4 Ultimate Project said that they wanted to make one last push to complete extensive work and take advantage of the less congested roads.

So, they held several closures in Downtown Orlando over the past week. They came to a close at 6 a.m. on Monday though, the same day the Governor is expected to speak from Orlando.

Governor DeSantis will speak at 10 a.m. and FOX 35 Orlando will stream it onto our website, news app, and Facebook page.

