Gov. DeSantis to give COVID-19 update from Port Canaveral on Friday

Governor Ron DeSantis will give his COVID-19 update from Port Canaveral on Friday after announcing that all Floridians 18 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine within 2 weeks.

Starting March 29, the eligibility requirement for getting the vaccine will drop from 50 to 40, the governor said in a news release. On April 5, everyone over the age of 18 can sign up to get a shot.

"We’ve been able to expand eligibility to those age 50 and above and we’ve seen additional success. Now because of this success, I am pleased to announce additional vaccine eligibility expansions," DeSantis said in a video posted to social media.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at MyVaccine.FL.gov.

Those who do will be notified when the vaccine is available in their area. There is also a vaccine pre-registration phone number in each county for anyone who does not have online access.

The governor says over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state have been vaccinated.

President Biden previously announced all Americans who want a vaccine shot should be able to make an appointment by May 1st. Before taking office, Biden vowed to have 100 million shots administered by the end of his first 100 days. That milestone was passed a week ago.

Now he’s aiming for 200 million shots administered before his first 100 days expire. "I believe we can do it," Biden proclaimed.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available at federal and state-run sites.

