Gov. DeSantis to deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

Florida’s 60-day legislative session begins on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis will be delivering the State of the State Address, beginning at 11 a.m.

Gov. DeSantis is pursuing an agenda this year that builds on some of his successes in his first year in office, including education, the environment and immigration.

The Republican governor wants to raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500, which would cost the state $600 million. He also wants lawmakers to approve E-verify, a system that checks whether someone can legally work. DeSantis is also pushing for a wide-ranging bill to help prevent blue-green algae blooms that have hurt the state's environment and tourism.

