Gov. DeSantis giving COVID-19 update from The Villages on Tuesday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be giving an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in The Villages on Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Florida’s coronavirus cases remain at record highs as more than 11,000 new cases were reported Monday along with 163 deaths as the rollout of the state’s vaccination program continues.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Orlando International Airport

The state continues to roll out its vaccination program. DeSantis has emphasized immunizing those 65 and older, front-line medical workers and nursing home patients.

"The fact of the matter is this virus has been more deadly to the people who are elderly. We’ve got to stand by our elderly folks. We understand the data, we understand where the risk is. We’re going to focus on seniors first," DeSantis said over the weekend as he visited a vaccination clinic at a Panhandle senior center.