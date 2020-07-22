Gov. DeSantis: 'Cost of keeping kids out of school is enormous'

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida parents should have the option to send their children back to school in person or to have them do distance learning.

The risks of keeping schools closed far outweighs the risk of sending students to class, he said.

“While the risk to in-person learning is low, the cost of keeping kids out of school is enormous,” DeSantis said Wednesday in remarks to the state from Tallahassee.

The governor said any parent who is apprehensive about sending their children back can just choose to have them learn online, but he noted that Florida's kids are the least at risk for getting the virus and play the smallest role in transmitting it.

In June, DeSantis announced a plan on Thursday to reopen schools in the fall at full capacity. He was joined by Board of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and superintendents from around the state. He stated that by August -- the traditional start of the academic year in Florida -- he would like schools to reopen at full capacity for students to learn in a safe environment.

Florida’s public schools transitioned to online learning during the spring break period earlier this year in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some counties experienced technical glitches as they figured out how to roll out virtual classes, while the state waived school testing requirements and other traditional metrics.

The governor praised the school districts’ efforts but Corcoran warned of significant long-term harm for students.