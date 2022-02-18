Good Day Orlando At the Track: Live team coverage of the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona 500 will get underway on Sunday afternoon and FOX 35 News is at the Daytona International Speedway for special coverage ahead of the Great American Race.
| COMPLETE GUIDE TO THE DAYTONA 500 |
FOX 35 is giving viewers an all-access pass from the starting line to Victory Lane! From driver interviews to a look at the track and what the weather holds on race day, we've got everything you need to know ahead of the big race!
Gearing up for the Daytona 500: Chip Wile
Gearing up for the Daytona 500: Chip Wile
Chip Wile, Chief Track Property Officer, talks to Good Day Orlando about the upcoming Daytona 500.
Fan fun ahead of Daytona 500
Fan fun ahead of Daytona 500
FOX 35's David Martin is talking with racing fans, and a dog, who are ready for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
Tailgating at the Daytona 500
FOX 35's David Martin reports.
Countdown to the Daytona 500: Tyler Ankrum
Countdown to the Daytona 500: Tyler Ankrum
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tyler Ankrum talks to Good Day Orlando.
Fast facts about the Daytona 500
Fast facts about the Daytona 500
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brittany Lockley has the weather and fun facts about the Daytona 500.
5-year-old receives wheelchair through 'Darrell Owynn Foundation'
5-year-old receives wheelchair through 'Darrell Owynn Foundation'
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist is talking to the family of a 5-year-old boy who received a wheelchair through 'Darrell Owynn Foundation.'
Hot Rods and Reels Charity Fishing Tournament
Hot Rods and Reels Charity Fishing Tournament
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King reports.
Push to make NASCAR more diverse
Push to make NASCAR more diverse
Good Day Orlando talks to two young drivers ahead of the Daytona 500.
Sam Hunt talks racing with Good Day Orlando
Sam Hunt talks racing with Good Day Orlando
Sam Hunt, head of Sam Hunt Racing Team, is gearing up for an exciting Daytona 500 weekend.
Thunderbirds will take flight ahead of the Daytona 500
Thunderbirds will take flight ahead of the Daytona 500
The tradition continues as the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 64th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway.
Cute NASCAR fan checks out FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck
Cute NASCAR fan checks out FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck
This is too adorable!
The 64th annual Daytona 500 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. on FOX 35.