Good Day Orlando At the Track: Live coverage of Daytona 500 weekend

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:18AM
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Good Day Orlando At the Track! Join us live this morning until 10 a.m. from Daytona International Speedway for our special coverage of the Daytona 500! 

FOX 35 is giving you an all-access pass from the starting line to Victory Lane! We'll have driver interviews, a look at the track, what the weather holds for you on race day, and everything you need to know ahead of the Great American Race on Sunday!

Gearing up for the Daytona 500: Chip Wile

Chip Wile, Chief Track Property Officer, talks to Good Day Orlando about the upcoming Daytona 500.

Fan fun ahead of Daytona 500

FOX 35's David Martin is talking with racing fans, and a dog, who are ready for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Countdown to the Daytona 500: Tyler Ankrum

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tyler Ankrum talks to Good Day Orlando.

Fast facts about the Daytona 500

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brittany Lockley has the weather and fun facts about the Daytona 500.

 

5-year-old receives wheelchair through 'Darrell Owynn Foundation'

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist is talking to the family of a 5-year-old boy who received a wheelchair through 'Darrell Owynn Foundation.'

Tune in on Sunday to watch the 64th annual Daytona 500 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.