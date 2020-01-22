Girl injured after falling out of moving car

Authorities in Orange County are investigating a crash that has left a 14-year-old girl in critical condition. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say she fell out of a moving car.

The crash happened at Rain Forest Drive and Chickasaw Trail. Investigators said the girl was hanging out the back window of the vehicle, with a 19-year-old girl behind the wheel. The vehicle hit and curb and the 14-year-old fell was ejected.

The girl was taken to AdventHealth East before being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Troopers are still confirming the number of occupants that were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.