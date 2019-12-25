Girl, 7, among 2 shot in Brighton Park home on Christmas: police

A 7-year-old girl was among two people shot on Christmas during a family gathering at a Brighton Park home.

The girl was inside with her family about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man, 38, was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He walked into St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg and was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital. His condition was stabilized.

According to a statement from the girl’s family, as of 10 a.m., she remains in critical condition at Stroger. They are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” the statement said, but are requesting privacy at this time.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.