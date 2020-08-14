Georgia governor expected to allow some municipal mask mandates in renewed executive order

article

Governor Brian Kemp will soon allow municipalities in Georgia to implement face mask mandates under extremely strict circumstances. This after the governor dropped his lawsuit against the city of Atlanta for its mask mandate.

Kemp is expected to sign an augmented executive order on COVID-19 on Saturday. The order is expected to renew existing restrictions on gatherings, sheltering-in-place orders, and business obligations and restrictions.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

An aide for the governor told FOX 5 News the executive over “allows local governments to require face coverings on their own property if they meet specific health-related metrics.” The measure will also limit penalties and offer numerous exceptions. The executive order also protects a business's right to choose its own face-covering requirements and who can enforce it.

The governor’s office said no changes are expected regarding schools in the order.

Advertisement

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia