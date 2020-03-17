Georgia coronavirus cases up to 9,901 with 362 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 9,900 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have passed 360.

As of 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday the number of cases had risen to 9,901 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 362. Officials say 1,993 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 60 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older.

As of Wednesday, officials say nearly 20 percent of patients with confirmed cases of the virus were black and nearly 15 percent white. The race of nearly 64 percent of cases are unknown.

In the report, Fulton County has the largest number of coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 on Monday.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 9901 (100%) Hospitalized 1993(20.13%) Deaths 362 (3.66%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1240 41 Dougherty 986 61 Dekalb 706 11 Cobb 588 29 Gwinnett 565 15 Clayton 293 11 Hall 228 0 Henry 215 3 Lee 208 15 Bartow 192 12 Carroll 183 4 Sumter 168 5 Cherokee 151 6 Chatham 125 4 Douglas 122 5 Mitchell 108 11 Forsyth 99 2 Early 98 5 Floyd 93 3 Terrell 93 9 Houston 92 7 Rockdale 86 2 Fayette 85 4 Randolph 82 3 Clarke 81 9 Coweta 79 2 Richmond 76 3 Colquitt 68 5 Newton 67 3 Paulding 66 1 Worth 64 3 Muscogee 57 1 Spalding 56 4 Bibb 49 1 Lowndes 49 1 Columbia 48 1 Crisp 48 0 Troup 48 3 Tift 47 1 Coffee 44 2 Thomas 43 2 Barrow 42 3 Ware 42 3 Pierce 36 1 Oconee 33 1 Calhoun 30 1 Decatur 30 0 Glynn 30 0 Upson 29 0 Baldwin 28 1 Dooly 27 1 Bryan 26 2 Gordon 26 3 Laurens 25 0 Walton 25 2 Jackson 23 0 Dawson 22 1 Greene 22 1 Polk 22 0 Whitfield 21 3 Butts 20 0 Turner 20 0 Peach 19 2 Effingham 18 1 Meriwether 18 0 Burke 17 0 Camden 17 0 Haralson 17 0 Washington 17 0 Brooks 16 1 Mcduffie 16 1 Harris 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Lamar 14 0 Liberty 14 0 Bacon 13 0 Clay 13 1 Johnson 13 0 Seminole 13 0 Bulloch 12 0 Miller 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Morgan 12 0 Macon 11 0 Murray 11 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Schley 10 1 White 10 0 Baker 9 2 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Irwin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Habersham 8 0 Pulaski 8 0 Talbot 8 1 Toombs 8 1 Catoosa 7 0 Jenkins 7 1 Jones 7 0 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Grady 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Warren 6 0 Brantley 5 1 Emanuel 5 0 Jasper 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Marion 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Rabun 5 0 Taylor 5 2 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Banks 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Cook 4 0 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 0 Quitman 4 0 Screven 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Union 4 0 Wayne 4 0 Wilkinson 4 0 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 Webster 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Dade 2 1 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Echols 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 857 6 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 100-year-old Greene County woman.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 65 FEMALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 64 MALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 71 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 87 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 93 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Yes MALE BROOKS Unk 63 MALE BRYAN Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 64 MALE CARROLL Unk 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 37 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 90 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 65 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 65 MALE CLAY Unk 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 50 MALE CLAYTON Yes 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 56 MALE CLAYTON Unk 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 71 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 51 MALE COBB Yes 95 FEMALE COBB Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 97 MALE COBB No 87 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 71 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 36 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Unk 81 FEMALE COBB Unk 93 MALE COBB Yes 66 MALE COBB Yes 66 MALE COFFEE Unk 64 MALE COFFEE Yes 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 53 MALE COLQUITT Yes 81 MALE COLQUITT Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 51 MALE COLQUITT Unk 35 MALE COLUMBIA Yes 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 80 MALE DAWSON Unk 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 70 MALE DEKALB Unk 84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 75 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 67 MALE DOOLY No 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 54 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 64 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 91 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Unk 56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 63 FEMALE EARLY Unk 65 MALE EARLY Unk 58 MALE EARLY Unk 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 54 MALE EARLY Unk 56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 60 MALE FORSYTH Unk 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 68 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 50 FEMALE FULTON No 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 96 MALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 77 FEMALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 89 FEMALE FULTON Unk 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 75 MALE FULTON Unk 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 84 FEMALE FULTON No 62 MALE FULTON Yes 31 MALE FULTON No 53 MALE FULTON Unk 73 MALE FULTON Unk 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 94 FEMALE FULTON Unk 77 MALE FULTON Yes 87 FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 91 MALE FULTON Yes 66 MALE FULTON Unk 88 MALE FULTON Yes 93 FEMALE FULTON Unk 36 FEMALE FULTON Unk 97 FEMALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 69 MALE GORDON Yes 70 FEMALE GORDON Yes 100 FEMALE GREENE Unk 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT No 73 MALE GWINNETT Unk 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 90 MALE GWINNETT Unk 63 MALE GWINNETT Yes 44 MALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 94 MALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 74 FEMALE HOUSTON Unk 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Unk 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 93 MALE JENKINS Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 81 FEMALE LEE Unk 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 70 FEMALE LEE No 63 MALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 67 MALE LEE Unk 63 MALE LEE Unk 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 49 FEMALE LEE Unk 57 MALE LEE Unk 81 FEMALE LEE Unk 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 97 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 68 MALE MITCHELL Unk 81 MALE MITCHELL Yes 73 MALE MITCHELL Unk 81 MALE MITCHELL Unk 61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 71 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 54 MALE MITCHELL Unk 77 MALE MONROE Yes 85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk 77 MALE NEWTON Unk 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE OCONEE Unk 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 74 MALE PAULDING Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 57 FEMALE PEACH Yes 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 70 MALE PICKENS Yes 67 FEMALE PIERCE Unk 69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 66 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 83 MALE RICHMOND Yes 62 MALE RICHMOND Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 61 MALE SCHLEY Unk 81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 85 MALE SPALDING Yes 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 88 MALE SUMTER Yes 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 65 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 74 MALE TALBOT Yes 83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 60 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 79 MALE TERRELL Unk 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 81 MALE TERRELL Unk 58 MALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 88 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 78 MALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 59 MALE THOMAS Yes 87 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 62 FEMALE TIFT Yes 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 66 FEMALE TROUP Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 37 FEMALE TROUP Yes 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 82 MALE UNKNOWN Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 53 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 74 MALE WALTON Unk 75 MALE WALTON Unk 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 75 MALE WARE Yes 78 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 81 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 60 MALE WORTH Unk 75 MALE WORTH Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

According to a report from John Hopkins University, more than 22,500 people across the United States have recovered from the virus.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.