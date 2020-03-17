Georgia coronavirus cases up to 6,647, 211 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 6,500 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus have increased to greater than 200.

As of Sunday at noon., the number of cases had risen to 6,647 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 211. Officials say 1,283 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 59 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-six percent of the patients were 60 or older.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 959 26 Dougherty 685 30 Dekalb 539 9 Cobb 453 23 Gwinnett 400 8 Clayton 235 9 Henry 167 3 Bartow 160 7 Carroll 158 2 Lee 134 8 Cherokee 120 5 Hall 117 0 Douglas 84 4 Sumter 83 4 Chatham 81 3 Floyd 80 3 Rockdale 75 2 Forsyth 71 1 Fayette 66 4 Coweta 64 2 Early 64 1 Clarke 62 8 Houston 59 6 Terrell 57 2 Mitchell 53 1 Newton 52 1 Richmond 51 1 Paulding 50 0 Colquitt 49 3 Lowndes 37 1 Bibb 36 1 Columbia 36 0 Worth 36 1 Muscogee 35 0 Tift 34 0 Troup 33 1 Crisp 28 0 Glynn 28 0 Spalding 26 2 Thomas 26 0 Barrow 25 2 Oconee 24 0 Gordon 23 2 Polk 18 0 Randolph 18 0 Walton 18 0 Ware 18 3 Dawson 16 0 Decatur 16 0 Pierce 16 0 Whitfield 16 1 Bryan 15 1 Calhoun 15 1 Coffee 15 0 Dooly 15 1 Jackson 15 0 Laurens 15 0 Greene 12 0 Turner 12 0 Upson 12 0 Baldwin 11 1 Meriwether 11 0 Butts 10 0 Haralson 10 0 Liberty 10 0 Miller 10 0 Peach 10 1 Burke 9 0 Effingham 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Murray 9 0 Pickens 9 1 Fannin 8 0 Seminole 8 0 Clay 7 0 Lamar 7 0 Madison 7 1 Monroe 7 1 Pulaski 7 0 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Harris 6 0 Irwin 6 0 Jones 6 0 Mcduffie 6 1 Schley 6 0 Stephens 6 0 Appling 5 0 Baker 5 1 Brooks 5 0 Bulloch 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Pike 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Warren 5 0 Washington 5 0 Ben Hill 4 0 Jasper 4 0 Macon 4 0 Telfair 4 0 White 4 0 Banks 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Grady 3 0 Hart 3 0 Jefferson 3 0 Rabun 3 0 Talbot 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 Wilkes 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jenkins 2 0 Johnson 2 0 Marion 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Screven 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Wilkinson 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 1 Elbert 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Towns 1 0 Union 1 0 Wayne 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 88 4 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 98-year-old Clarke County man.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 50 MALE CLAYTON Unk 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 82 MALE COBB Unk 33 MALE COBB Unk 71 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 36 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 87 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 77 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Unk 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk MALE COLQUITT Unk 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 77 MALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes MALE DEKALB Unk 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 67 MALE DOOLY No 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 75 MALE FULTON Unk 53 MALE FULTON Unk 31 MALE FULTON No 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 73 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Yes 84 FEMALE FULTON Unk 69 MALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 73 MALE HENRY Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 57 MALE LEE Unk 54 MALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 77 MALE MONROE Yes 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 75 MALE WARE Yes 44 MALE WARE Yes 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.