Georgia coronavirus cases up to 5,831 with 184 deaths reported

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has exceeded the 5,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of noon Friday, the number of cases had risen to 5,831 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 184. Officials say 1,158 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older.

Source; Georgia Department of Public Health

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 5831 (100%) Hospitalized 1158(19.86%) Deaths 184 (3.16%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 882 23 Dougherty 560 30 Dekalb 448 8 Cobb 381 18 Gwinnett 329 8 Clayton 195 6 Bartow 154 3 Carroll 143 2 Henry 125 3 Lee 115 8 Cherokee 104 5 Hall 79 0 Floyd 77 2 Douglas 71 4 Rockdale 63 2 Forsyth 60 1 Sumter 59 3 Chatham 58 3 Fayette 58 4 Clarke 57 8 Coweta 53 2 Houston 53 5 Richmond 50 1 Terrell 50 2 Early 48 1 Mitchell 43 1 Paulding 42 0 Newton 40 1 Colquitt 34 2 Bibb 32 1 Columbia 32 0 Muscogee 30 0 Tift 30 0 Worth 30 1 Lowndes 28 1 Troup 26 1 Crisp 23 0 Glynn 23 0 Spalding 23 1 Barrow 21 2 Gordon 21 2 Oconee 19 0 Thomas 17 0 Polk 16 0 Walton 16 0 Ware 16 2 Coffee 15 0 Laurens 15 0 Whitfield 15 1 Pierce 14 0 Dawson 13 0 Bryan 12 1 Decatur 12 0 Dooly 12 0 Jackson 12 0 Turner 12 0 Baldwin 10 1 Calhoun 10 1 Meriwether 10 0 Butts 9 0 Greene 9 0 Peach 9 1 Pickens 9 1 Burke 8 0 Fannin 8 0 Randolph 8 0 Clay 7 0 Haralson 7 0 Harris 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Murray 7 0 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Irwin 6 0 Jones 6 0 Lamar 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Pulaski 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Upson 6 0 Washington 6 0 Brooks 5 0 Bulloch 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Madison 5 1 Mcduffie 5 1 Miller 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Baker 4 1 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Grady 3 0 Hart 3 0 Pike 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 White 3 0 Wilkes 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Jenkins 2 0 Macon 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Talbot 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Telfair 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 1 Elbert 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Marion 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Towns 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 507 4 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk FEMALE CALHOUN Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 87 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 71 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Unk MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 68 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes MALE FULTON Yes FEMALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 69 MALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Unk 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 57 MALE LEE Unk 58 MALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes MCDUFFIE Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and continues until April 13. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.