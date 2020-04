Georgia coronavirus cases up to 17,669 with 673 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 17,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus exceed 650.

As of Saturday at noon, the number of cases had risen to 17,669 with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 673. Officials say 3,420 patients are hospitalized due to the virus. See data.

Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, and Gwinnett counties have more than 1,000 cases reported. Fulton County has exceeded 2,000 cases. Doughterty County is currently reporting the most deaths at 91.

REPORT: Cumulative and Active COVID-19 Cases per 100,000 Population by Week and Block Group - Georgia

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus cases and deaths in Georgia's long-term care facilities

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 17669 (100%) Hospitalized 3420 (19.36%) Deaths 673 (3.81%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2054 74 Dougherty 1406 91 Dekalb 1396 24 Cobb 1100 51 Gwinnett 1050 36 Hall 607 6 Clayton 505 17 Henry 353 7 Sumter 311 14 Cherokee 276 8 Lee 272 15 Carroll 270 9 Richmond 258 10 Bartow 246 22 Douglas 226 6 Mitchell 212 23 Muscogee 211 4 Bibb 192 1 Forsyth 188 7 Chatham 177 5 Upson 170 8 Early 165 8 Houston 164 10 Coweta 156 3 Terrell 145 14 Randolph 141 12 Fayette 135 5 Paulding 132 5 Spalding 126 7 Floyd 121 8 Newton 121 3 Colquitt 119 5 Rockdale 119 6 Worth 119 5 Thomas 115 13 Crisp 114 2 Baldwin 108 2 Clarke 106 13 Columbia 97 1 Barrow 87 3 Lowndes 87 3 Tift 82 3 Troup 82 4 Ware 80 5 Coffee 75 3 Habersham 72 2 Dooly 69 4 Walton 58 3 Calhoun 57 2 Gordon 57 5 Decatur 55 0 Pierce 51 2 Turner 51 2 Glynn 48 0 Oconee 48 0 Jackson 47 1 Macon 47 0 Whitfield 43 3 Dawson 42 1 Greene 42 1 Burke 41 2 Butts 41 0 Laurens 41 1 Meriwether 40 0 Wilcox 40 0 Harris 37 2 Mcduffie 37 2 Johnson 33 1 Liberty 32 0 Oglethorpe 32 2 Peach 32 2 Bryan 31 2 Pike 30 1 Stephens 30 1 Polk 29 0 Camden 27 0 Grady 27 1 Bulloch 26 1 Marion 26 1 Effingham 25 1 Lamar 24 0 Washington 24 1 Brooks 23 5 Lumpkin 22 0 Morgan 21 0 Clay 20 2 Haralson 20 1 Miller 20 0 Seminole 20 2 Toombs 20 2 White 20 0 Wilkinson 20 1 Catoosa 19 0 Dodge 19 0 Appling 18 0 Brantley 18 2 Murray 18 0 Putnam 18 1 Bacon 17 1 Baker 16 2 Jones 16 0 Pickens 16 2 Pulaski 16 1 Talbot 16 1 Fannin 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Monroe 15 1 Schley 15 1 Stewart 15 0 Jasper 14 0 Madison 14 1 Telfair 14 0 Banks 13 0 Ben Hill 13 0 Crawford 13 0 Walker 13 0 Cook 12 1 Emanuel 12 0 Jenkins 12 1 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Wilkes 11 0 Berrien 10 0 Franklin 10 0 Gilmer 10 0 Taylor 10 2 Towns 10 0 Union 10 1 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Dade 8 1 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Heard 7 1 Rabun 7 0 Wayne 7 0 Bleckley 6 0 Chattahoochee 6 0 Hancock 6 0 Lanier 6 1 Atkinson 5 0 Candler 5 0 Charlton 5 0 Hart 5 0 Jeff Davis 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Webster 5 0 Echols 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 220 0 Non-Georgia Resident 815 7 *Based on patient county of residence when known

Advertisement

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the data, Black or African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other races. See data.

Race Ethnicity Cases Deaths Black Or African American Hispanic/Latino 121 2 Black Or African American Non-Hispanic/Latino 3841 335 Black Or African American Unknown 806 14 White Hispanic/Latino 339 14 White Non-Hispanic/Latino 2711 236 White Unknown 476 9 American Indian/Native American Hispanic/Latino 1 0 American Indian/Native American Non-Hispanic/Latino 15 1 American Indian/Native American Unknown 1 0 Asian Hispanic/Latino 0 0 Asian Non-Hispanic/Latino 138 8 Asian Unknown 33 1 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Hispanic/Latino 4 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Non-Hispanic/Latino 7 1 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Unknown 2 0 Other Hispanic/Latino 214 7 Other Non-Hispanic/Latino 57 1 Other Unknown 51 2 Unknown Hispanic/Latino 166 0 Unknown Non-Hispanic/Latino 341 7 Unknown Unknown 8345 35

The Georgia Department of Health says the youngest person to die from the virus is a 22-year-old Muscoggee County woman. The oldest has been three 100-year-old women in Fulton, Greene and Randolph counties. See data.

Age Gender County Underlying 71 MALE BACON Yes 65 FEMALE BAKER Unk 95 MALE BAKER Yes 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 57 MALE BALDWIN Yes 64 MALE BARROW Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 66 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 84 MALE BARTOW Yes 71 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 87 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 79 MALE BARTOW Yes 92 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 65 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 93 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 85 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 77 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 78 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 81 MALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Unk 79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Yes 87 MALE BROOKS Yes 92 FEMALE BROOKS Unk 87 MALE BROOKS Unk 73 MALE BROOKS Yes 88 FEMALE BROOKS Unk 70 FEMALE BRYAN Yes 63 MALE BRYAN Yes 65 MALE BULLOCH Unk 83 MALE BURKE Yes 67 FEMALE BURKE Unk 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Yes 61 FEMALE CALHOUN Yes 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 79 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 73 MALE CARROLL Yes 64 MALE CARROLL Yes 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 87 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 76 MALE CARROLL Unk 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 37 MALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 57 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes 90 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 96 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 73 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 76 MALE CLARKE Unk 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 72 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 85 MALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 65 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 90 MALE CLARKE Unk 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 65 MALE CLAY Unk 81 MALE CLAY Yes 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 71 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 50 MALE CLAYTON Yes 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 70 MALE CLAYTON Unk 54 MALE CLAYTON Yes 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 39 CLAYTON Unk 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 51 FEMALE CLAYTON No 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 61 MALE CLAYTON Unk 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 57 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 56 MALE CLAYTON Yes 36 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 66 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 93 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 80 MALE COBB Yes 70 FEMALE COBB Yes 78 FEMALE COBB Unk 78 MALE COBB Yes 54 FEMALE COBB Yes 89 FEMALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 57 MALE COBB Yes 81 FEMALE COBB Yes 83 MALE COBB Unk 85 MALE COBB Yes 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 50 MALE COBB Yes 78 MALE COBB Yes 94 MALE COBB Unk 75 MALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Unk 66 MALE COBB Yes 73 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 33 FEMALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 76 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 97 MALE COBB No 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 87 MALE COBB Yes 29 MALE COBB No 82 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 67 MALE COBB No 66 MALE COFFEE Unk 55 FEMALE COFFEE Yes 64 MALE COFFEE Yes 53 MALE COLQUITT Yes 51 MALE COLQUITT Unk 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 81 MALE COLQUITT Unk 50 FEMALE COLUMBIA No 77 FEMALE COOK Yes 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 58 FEMALE COWETA Unk 75 FEMALE CRISP Unk 71 MALE CRISP Unk 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 80 MALE DAWSON Unk 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 74 MALE DEKALB Yes 66 MALE DEKALB Yes 62 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 70 MALE DEKALB Yes 84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 96 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 99 FEMALE DEKALB No 56 MALE DEKALB Unk 75 MALE DEKALB Yes 66 MALE DEKALB Yes 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Unk 98 MALE DEKALB Yes 46 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 68 MALE DEKALB Unk 83 MALE DEKALB Yes 67 MALE DOOLY No 54 FEMALE DOOLY Unk 65 MALE DOOLY Yes 68 MALE DOOLY Unk 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 74 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 47 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 69 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 91 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 83 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 54 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 96 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 55 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 38 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 91 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 89 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 58 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 64 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 54 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 64 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 56 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 32 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Yes 58 MALE EARLY Unk 92 FEMALE EARLY Unk 80 FEMALE EARLY Unk 63 FEMALE EARLY Unk 54 MALE EARLY Unk 65 MALE EARLY Yes 79 MALE EARLY Unk 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 85 FEMALE FAYETTE Unk 73 MALE FAYETTE Yes 66 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 70 MALE FLOYD Yes 73 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 62 MALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 75 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 59 MALE FORSYTH Unk 60 MALE FORSYTH Unk 73 MALE FORSYTH Unk 85 MALE FORSYTH Unk 69 FEMALE FORSYTH Unk 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 81 FEMALE FORSYTH Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 50 FEMALE FULTON No 59 MALE FULTON Yes 64 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 84 FEMALE FULTON No 75 FEMALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Unk 80 MALE FULTON Yes 31 MALE FULTON No 53 MALE FULTON Yes 87 MALE FULTON Yes 92 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 80 FEMALE FULTON Yes 84 MALE FULTON Yes 97 FEMALE FULTON Yes 36 FEMALE FULTON Yes 88 MALE FULTON Yes 73 MALE FULTON Yes 88 FEMALE FULTON Yes 95 FEMALE FULTON Yes 91 MALE FULTON Yes 77 MALE FULTON Yes 87 FEMALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 87 FEMALE FULTON Yes 96 MALE FULTON Yes 96 FEMALE FULTON Yes 94 FEMALE FULTON Yes 78 FEMALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Unk 66 MALE FULTON No 87 FEMALE FULTON Yes 93 FEMALE FULTON Unk 82 FEMALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 85 FEMALE FULTON Unk 73 MALE FULTON Yes 76 FEMALE FULTON Yes 96 FEMALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 80 FEMALE FULTON Yes 60 MALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Yes 73 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 77 FEMALE FULTON Yes 53 MALE FULTON Unk 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 82 MALE FULTON Yes 89 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Yes 100 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 69 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 33 MALE FULTON Yes 64 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 67 MALE FULTON Yes 78 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 90 FEMALE FULTON Yes 67 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE GORDON Yes 70 FEMALE GORDON Yes 69 MALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 93 FEMALE GORDON Unk 57 FEMALE GRADY Unk 100 FEMALE GREENE Unk 90 MALE GWINNETT Unk 87 MALE GWINNETT Yes 72 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 82 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 87 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 68 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 89 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 89 MALE GWINNETT Unk 89 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 75 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT Yes 96 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 44 MALE GWINNETT Yes 63 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT No 61 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 73 MALE GWINNETT Unk 82 MALE GWINNETT Yes 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 94 MALE GWINNETT Yes 78 MALE GWINNETT Yes 73 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 86 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 66 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 70 MALE GWINNETT Yes 63 MALE GWINNETT Yes 79 FEMALE HABERSHAM Yes 40 FEMALE HABERSHAM Yes 73 MALE HALL Yes 45 MALE HALL Yes 89 FEMALE HALL Yes 76 MALE HALL Yes 72 MALE HALL Yes 75 MALE HALL Unk 72 FEMALE HARALSON Yes 69 FEMALE HARRIS Unk 92 FEMALE HARRIS Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Yes 73 MALE HENRY Yes 36 MALE HENRY Yes 80 MALE HENRY Yes 55 MALE HENRY Yes 68 MALE HENRY Unk 79 FEMALE HENRY Unk 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 75 FEMALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 71 FEMALE HOUSTON Yes 74 FEMALE HOUSTON Yes 78 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 53 FEMALE JACKSON Unk 50 FEMALE JEFFERSON Yes 93 MALE JENKINS Yes 67 MALE JOHNSON Unk 75 FEMALE LANIER Yes 83 MALE LAURENS Yes 63 MALE LEE Yes 49 FEMALE LEE Yes 57 MALE LEE Unk 81 FEMALE LEE Yes 81 MALE LEE Unk 27 FEMALE LEE No 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 70 MALE LEE No 58 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 64 MALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Yes 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 90 FEMALE LOWNDES Unk 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 87 FEMALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 81 FEMALE MARION Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 73 FEMALE MCDUFFIE Yes 79 MALE MITCHELL Yes 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 56 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 55 FEMALE MITCHELL No 88 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 47 MALE MITCHELL Unk 55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 54 MALE MITCHELL Unk 97 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 81 MALE MITCHELL Yes 59 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 48 MALE MITCHELL Unk 72 MALE MITCHELL Unk 93 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 65 MALE MITCHELL Yes 84 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 73 MALE MITCHELL Unk 72 MALE MITCHELL Yes 85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 90 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 68 MALE MITCHELL Unk 61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 77 MALE MONROE Yes 65 FEMALE MUSCOGEE Unk 85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk 22 FEMALE MUSCOGEE Yes 73 MALE MUSCOGEE Yes 77 MALE NEWTON Yes 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE NEWTON Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 85 UNKNOWN OGLETHORPE Unk 64 FEMALE PAULDING Yes 73 MALE PAULDING Yes 74 MALE PAULDING Yes 85 MALE PAULDING Yes 87 FEMALE PAULDING Yes 57 FEMALE PEACH Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 70 MALE PICKENS Yes 67 FEMALE PIERCE Unk 83 MALE PIERCE Unk 46 MALE PIKE Yes 63 MALE PULASKI Yes FEMALE PUTNAM Unk 61 MALE QUITMAN Yes 69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes 62 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 92 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 65 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 66 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 100 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 66 FEMALE RANDOLPH Yes 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Yes 91 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 85 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 83 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 33 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 82 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 62 MALE RICHMOND Yes 70 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 90 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 84 MALE RICHMOND Yes 67 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 84 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 72 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 40 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 63 MALE ROCKDALE Yes 77 FEMALE ROCKDALE No 73 MALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 61 MALE SCHLEY Unk 67 FEMALE SCREVEN Yes 69 FEMALE SEMINOLE Unk 89 FEMALE SEMINOLE Unk 81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 96 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 52 MALE SPALDING Unk 33 MALE SPALDING Yes 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 85 MALE SPALDING Yes 87 MALE STEPHENS Yes 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 71 FEMALE SUMTER Yes 85 MALE SUMTER Unk 72 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 45 MALE SUMTER Unk 87 FEMALE SUMTER Yes 65 MALE SUMTER Yes 66 MALE SUMTER Unk 68 MALE SUMTER Unk 88 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 74 MALE TALBOT Unk 83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 60 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 81 MALE TERRELL Yes 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 79 FEMALE TERRELL Yes 79 MALE TERRELL Unk 82 MALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 68 FEMALE TERRELL Yes 78 MALE TERRELL Yes 60 MALE TERRELL Unk 58 MALE TERRELL Yes 77 MALE TERRELL Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Yes 88 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 97 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 59 MALE THOMAS Yes 77 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 84 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 82 MALE THOMAS Yes 89 FEMALE THOMAS Unk 77 FEMALE THOMAS Unk 84 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 90 MALE THOMAS Yes 73 MALE THOMAS Unk 75 MALE THOMAS Yes 87 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 82 MALE THOMAS Yes 95 FEMALE THOMAS Unk 91 MALE TIFT Yes 80 MALE TIFT No 62 FEMALE TIFT Yes 69 MALE TOOMBS Yes 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 66 FEMALE TROUP Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 37 FEMALE TROUP Yes 82 FEMALE TROUP Yes 83 MALE TURNER Yes 75 FEMALE TURNER Yes 79 MALE UNION Yes 75 MALE UPSON Unk 61 MALE UPSON Unk 70 FEMALE UPSON Unk 82 MALE UPSON Unk 62 MALE UPSON Yes 89 MALE UPSON No 74 MALE UPSON Yes 81 FEMALE UPSON Unk 75 MALE WALTON Unk 87 MALE WALTON Yes 74 MALE WALTON Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 75 MALE WARE Yes 71 MALE WARE Unk 62 FEMALE WARE Yes 66 MALE WASHINGTON Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 78 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 81 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 63 MALE WILKINSON Yes 77 MALE WORTH Yes 75 MALE WORTH Yes 48 MALE WORTH Yes 88 FEMALE WORTH Unk 60 MALE WORTH Yes 68 FEMALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Unk 84 FEMALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Unk 82 MALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Yes 53 MALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Unk 79 FEMALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Unk FEMALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Unk 92 FEMALE NON-GEORGIA RESIDENT Yes

According to a report from John Hopkins University, more than 60,000 people across the United States have recovered from the virus, with over 579,000 recoveries reported worldwide.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

LIVE MAP: Tracking COVID-19 in Georgia

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order through April 30. Kemp has also closed all K-12 public schools for the rest of the academic year.

SEE ALSO: Kemp extending Georgia's shelter-in-place order until April 30

"Now is the crunch time for us to lessen the peak, to make the bullseye smaller so we don't overrun our health care system," Kemp said, saying that the next three weeks are critical for Georgia and that Georgian's need to "hunker down."

Since the outbreak started, Kemp has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, shut down bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. However, the governor resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.

These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says the priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.