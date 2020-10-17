Gators football coach tests positive for coronavirus

article

University of Florida football coach Dan Mullen announced on Twitter on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He wrote: "Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week. Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed. I'm continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our pubic health officials..."