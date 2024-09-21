Funnel cloud spotted in Daytona Beach; NWS confirmed

The National Weather Service confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted in Daytona Beach today.

"A small funnel developed within the cloud line that extended from Daytona Beach to just offshore the coast - the funnel was visible for approximately 5 to 10 minutes and reached about 1/3 of the way down to the ground. We believe it likely formed over the Intracoastal or immediate nearshore waters of the Atlantic.", according to NWS Melbourne.

What is a funnel cloud?

A funnel cloud is defined as, "A condensation funnel extending from the base of a towering cumulus or Cb, associated with a rotating column of air that is not in contact with the ground," according to the National Weather Service.

Why do funnel clouds form?

Funnel clouds are caused by a rotating column of wind that draws in water droplets, creating a low area of pressure. They are often associated with cumulonimbus thunderclouds, which are known as ‘the thunderstorm cloud’. This is a heavy and dense cloud that is known to produce thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

According to NOAA, the difference between the two is the rotation of the column of air and if the cloud makes contact with the ground or not. A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a storm cloud that does not make contact with the ground. A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of a storm cloud and makes contact with the ground.

Can a funnel cloud turn into a tornado?

A funnel cloud can become a tornado when the rotation near the surface strengthens and organizes. However, this would only happen when a powerful downdraft causes the funnel cloud to elongate and reach the ground, according to NOAA.

