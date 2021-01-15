Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan arrested, charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot

The FBI arrested a Frisco woman on Friday for her involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Jenna Ryan, who is a realtor in the area, faces charges for "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

In a statement of facts unsealed on Friday, the feds say Ryan and others arrived by private plane from Denton to Washington D.C. and in a social media post made threats to storm the capitol and posted photos and video of her at the capitol during the riot involving a pro-Trump mob.

A video posted the day of the riot to her Facebook account shows her speaking in mirror and stating "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck."

MORE: Capitol Riot coverage

Advertisement

Later that day, Ryan posted video of herself on Facebook marching to the Capitol. She subsequently tweeted a photo of herself in front of a broken window at the Capitol building, writing "Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…"

Ryan spoke with FOX4 earlier in the week and said she didn’t think she would be taken into custody.

"I do not feel that I did anything wrong, in fact, I felt that I did something noble and I’m proud of being there," she said in a Wednesday interview. "I was doing my duty, OK? I was doing my duty for my President."

Ryan admitted to being at the Capitol and going inside during the storming, but claims she was peaceful and was unaware of what was going on around her at the time.

"And I’m like, 'OK, we’re going to go storm the Capitol,' but I didn’t mean like with guns and knives." Ryan said previously. "To me, it was a protest. I didn’t know people were getting killed. I didn’t know people were dying."

There’s no provided evidence she directly caused violence at the capitol.

FBI investigators collected evidence at Ryan’s Carrolton home Friday evening.

"We are looking to identify every single person who was involved in that siege at the Capitol," said Matthew J. DeSarno, special agent in charge at the FBI Dallas.

The FBI says, nationwide, Ryan is one of more than 275 open cases related to the insurrection, and it has received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media tips, plenty relating to North Texans.

They’re asking more people to come forward.

"Tipsters have turned in their friends, neighbors, and relatives. All increasingly radicalized by inflammatory rhetoric," DeSarno added.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, ultimately died when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building after an incendiary speech by the president. The riot halted the certification of the Electoral College by lawmakers for several hours.

Ryan joins Grapevine’s Larry Brock Jr., who was inside Capitol chambers wearing combat gear and carrying zip-ties, and a man named Troy Anthony Smocks, as North Texans arrested for actions at the Capitol.

A judge released Ryan hours after her arrest.

RELATED:

Houston cop, Frisco realtor among latest Texans identified as being involved in Capitol riot

Judge rules Grapevine man arrested for Capitol riot can be released from jail, with certain conditions