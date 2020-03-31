Fried asks feds to move quickly on help for farmers

article

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the federal government to act “as quickly as possible” to deliver part of a new stimulus package to aid farmers.

Fried in a letter Tuesday to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said many of Florida’s 47,000 growers are sitting on surpluses of products as restaurants and other establishments have closed because of the novel coronavirus.

“We must make sure our farmers, who are also struggling in the current market even as they continue to provide for others, are not left behind and food is left to waste,” Fried wrote.

The $2.3 trillion federal stimulus package includes $9.5 billion in nationwide agricultural assistance. Fried said farmers need the federal aid to continue harvesting and assisting local food banks, school meal programs and other types of distribution programs.

“After donating hundreds of thousands of pounds of fresh produce to local food banks, there are reports of millions more that will go bad --- from one Florida grower who estimates 10 million pounds of tomato will be left on their vines to another making the hard decisions to plow under one million pounds of green beans and four million pounds of cabbage,” Fried wrote.

It is unknown how much of the stimulus money will reach Florida farmers. Franco Ripple, a spokesman for Fried, said Tuesday that the office was awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on how the money will be allocated to programs.