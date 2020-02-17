Freight train struck vehicle, SunRail train schedules affected, FDOT says

article

A freight train hit a vehicle in Kissimmee on Monday morning and train schedules are being affected, transportation officials said.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that a freight train struck a vehicle on early on Monday morning. The vehicle was said to be on the tracks when struck just south of the Kissimmee Sunrail/Amtrak station.

As a result, they said that SunRail trains traveling from the north can get no farther south than the Kissimmee station. Two northbound SunRail trains that originate in Poinciana have also been canceled due to the incident, but a bus shuttle is being arranged for passengers

No injuries have been reported yet. FOX 35 is working to obtain more information on the incident.

