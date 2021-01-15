Freeze watch, frost possible as the coldest night of the week is coming

A weekend cold front is sending temperatures plunging, bringing possible frost and a freeze warning to parts of Florida.

Saturday will VERY slowly be warming but most of Central Florida will stay in the 60s throughout the day.

You may want to break out an extra blanket at night though and bring the pets indoors.

FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says we will see the coldest night of the week tonight when temperatures take a dive into the 30s and low 40s.

We are tracking a Frost Advisory which will affect mainly areas to the west of I-95, but it does include northern Lake County and inland Volusia County from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Areas in north Central Florida will be under a Freeze Watch starting late tonight into the early morning hours on Sunday.

"Make sure to bring any of your pets indoors, cover sensitive vegetation and bring any tropical plants inside," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

If you're waiting for the warm up, Central Florida will get back to near 80-degrees by mid-week next week.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest weather updates.