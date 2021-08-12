Fred weakens to tropical depression, forecast to be near Florida this weekend

Fred is currently a tropical depression with maximum winds at 35 mph (possibly less).

The system's decrease in strength is directly tied to land interaction with the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic. The tall mountains have disrupted the system's circulation.

Fred will limp over towards the Eastern side of Cuba where even more land interaction will be possible, keeping Fred at depression status until perhaps Friday afternoon. Winds will increase to 40 mph during that time.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

The storm will move across the Florida Keys during the day on Saturday, slowing down and turning to the North/Northwest over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Over the weekend Fred will pass through the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. If the system remains in a weakened state, we could see a slight bend to the West over the Gulf, keeping the system even further from Florida.

On the current track, impacts to Central Florida will be possible but, rather limited. The FOX 35 Storm Team is expecting increasing rain chances during the day on Saturday going into Sunday. That's why we have declared Saturday and Sunday FOX 35 Storm Alert Days.

Heavy tropical downpours appear possible, brief spin-ups, winds in the 15-25 mph range and potentially some flooding in lower lying areas.

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

"We're tracking the system and remain committed to keeping Central Floridians safe as FRED works through the area over the weekend" said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a strong easterly wave is moving through the tropical Atlantic. This system is being watched as the 5-day development chance stands at 60% currently. This system could be our next named storm "Grace".

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates throughout hurricane season.