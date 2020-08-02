FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias moves along Florida's east coast

Tropical Storm Isaias has slightly shifted east while slowly moving along Florida's east coast, ramping up rain and wind conditions.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is moving north northwest at 9 mph along Florida's coast, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

A patch of drier air is expected to keep the intensity of the storm down, and it should not regain hurricane intensity.

ACTIVE WEATHER ADVISORIES:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet, Florida to Surf City, North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for the whole weekend.

The Brevard County coast is already starting to experience some rain, with high-producing, fast-moving tropical downpours.

FOX 35 has team coverage in Brevard and Volusia Counties.

There is also a slight risk of tornadic activity as conditions continue through Sunday and into Monday morning in Florida.

Isaias was the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but it has since weakened into a tropical storm.

Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean.

On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

One man died in the Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

