FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Severe weather, possible tornadoes expected across Central Florida

Saturday is a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day. A tornado warning was issued for Orange and Seminole counties until 4:15 p.m. that has since expired.

There is now a Slight Risk for severe storms to form later this afternoon/ evening. We are tracking a front that will sweep across the region a bit later tonight.

FOX 35 viewer Leigh Paulk spotted what appeared to be a funnel cloud in his backyard in Ocoee.

"Ahead of this storm, temperatures will be warm with light showers. By 7 p.m., strong storms will arrive to North Central Florida," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning, small hail and the possibility of a tornado or two."

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Slight Risk area to now include Osceola and Brevard Counties. The timing of these potentially severe storms will begin after 5 p.m. today.

The strongest threat will be between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., after that, showers will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Afternoon highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.

