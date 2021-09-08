FOX 35 to host '50 Years of Disney Magic’ specials

article

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 1. To help mark this incredible milestone, the FOX 35 News team has something special planned for viewers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., tune in for ‘Fox 35 Special Report: 50 Years of Disney Magic’ as we look back on Disney World's impact on Central Florida over the last 5 decades!

RELATED: What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

Then on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., we will look ahead at what’s to come for the theme park in the next 50 years.

FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt and John Brown spent the day at the Magic Kingdom giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our upcoming specials.

RELATED: 'The magic is calling you': Disney releases new 50th anniversary commercial

Walt Disney World opened to the public on October 1, 1971. Since then, it has become one of Central Florida's largest employers and a destination spot for thousands of people around the world.

RELATED: Disney World annual passes are back on sale: Cost, benefits and more

To mark 50 years of magic, Disney is throwing ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' starting October 1 and it will last 18 months. New experiences will debut across the resort, including the opening of ‘Remy's Ratatouille Adventure’ at Epcot and a new ‘Disney Enchantment’ fireworks show at Magic Kingdom.

You can check out our guide to the 50th anniversary HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.