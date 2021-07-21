FOX 35 Storm Team monitoring area with potential for tropical development

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring an area of low pressure over the southeastern United States that has the potential to develop into a tropical system over the next five days.

"An area of thunderstorms associated with a stationary cold front over Alabama and Mississippi will drift into the Atlantic late Thursday, where it will park over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. There, a developing area of low pressure could begin to transition into a tropical depression," explained FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The broad trough of low pressure is associated with a decaying frontal boundary. The National Hurricane Center says environmental conditions are forecast to be "marginally conducive" for some gradual development over the weekend into early next week while the system meanders offshore of the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia, and northeastern Florida.

RELATED: It's here! Saharan dust arrives in Central Florida

"This possibility is remote however, with a 20% chance in the next five days," Garner added, "but regardless, heavy rain is expected across Central Florida this weekend due to pooling tropical moisture associated with this feature. Currently, no long-range projections suggest this will become anything big, but it is another reason to always be prepared with your hurricane season kit, and stay weather aware with the FOX 35 Storm Team."

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team to keep you weather aware.