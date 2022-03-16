FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Strong storms with hail, lightning possible for Central Florida

Today is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

There is a 'likely' risk for strong to severe storms to move from west to east across the Florida peninsula, as a cold front drags across the region. This is the second day in a row with the risk for severe weather.

Today's severe weather risk is 'likely' for damaging wind gusts, hail heavy rain and lightning. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will begin in north Central Florida around 9 a.m., it moves east into Marion and Lake counties by 11 a.m., pushing into the Orlando metro by 2 p.m. and continuing east throughout the evening. The severe risk will heighten this afternoon.

These storms will end around 10 p.m. We want to make sure everyone is stay safe and weather aware. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to get the latest weather alerts sent directly to your phone.

