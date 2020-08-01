FOX 35 Program Alert: FOX News Sunday

article

FOX News Sunday with Chris Wallace will air on WRBW/FOX35 Plus at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning due to FOX 35 storm coverage of Isaias.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

STAY PREPARED: Get all you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Guide

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.